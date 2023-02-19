Texoma Local
Tishomingo Youth Explorers raise money for summer trip to Europe

With Meredith McCown and Meteorologist Tom Hale.
By Brayel Brown
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla (KXII) - A group of Tishomingo students are working their way towards a summer trip to Europe.

They are called the Tishomingo Youth Explorers.

The group is dedicated to raising money to travel each summer and learn more about the world around them.

“I think it’s such a good opportunity for kids to understand that we’re all more alike than we are different.”, said Tishomingo English teacher Katy Peercy.

Peercy said raising money for the trip is crucial, and everyone deserves to travel despite financial barriers.

“We really want kids who can’t afford to travel to be able to travel,” said Peercy, “So that’s why we’re doing things like this today.

We want to be able to let anyone who wants to see the world see the world. Raising money is important.”

The Tishomingo Youth Explorers fundraiser varies from rummage sales to bingo nights, Peercy said the big favorite is the Indian taco sale.

“Last time we had an Indian taco sale we completely sold out, and had to turn people away,” said Katy Peercy, “So we have a great great response. We have such a supportive community. "

The hard work comes mostly from the kids; who Peercy said are inspired to travel and learn.

“These kids are working to make it happen,” said Peercy. “If you look around many of our fundraisers you will see adults supervising, but you will see kids doing the work.

It is exciting to go to Europe, but they also care about learning.”

The explorers will visit Rome, Athens, and the Greek Islands. The trip is scheduled for Summer 2024.

Peercy said students in surrounding areas still have the opportunity to join.

“There is always room for more so anyone is welcome.”, said Peercy.

To join the Youth Explorers or to attend their events connect with them on Facebook.

