City of Bells under boil water notice

It will be in effect until further notice
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - A boil water notice was issued for the city of Bells Monday morning.

According to a press release from the city, citizens and business in Bells are required to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice; except residents who reside on Shelby, Sunshine, Blackmon, Stephens, and Catalina Streets.

The boil notice is due to the blow out of an eight water line causing the loss of pressure to residents, according to the press release.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

According to the press release, when it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify citizens that the water is safe for consumption.

Customer who wish to contact the TCEQ, may call 512-239-4691.

NOTICE TO CITIZENS ~ Boil Water Notice Please read the flyer below to see if you will be effected. Notice will be given when we can rescind the order. Thank you for your patience.

Posted by City of Bells on Monday, February 20, 2023

