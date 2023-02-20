Fierce Winds and Wed. Morning Storms

Monday featured unusually warm weather for late February as high temperatures soared to 80-plus degrees in a few spots like Durant, Gainesville, and Sherman-Denison. All other locations were well into the 70s.

It will be a windy and mild night with lows well above average – in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will gust from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. Tuesday skies will run on the “mostly cloudy” side with an upper low approaching from the west and wind gusts up to 30 mph. Look for Tuesday highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s range.

The upper low begins to weaken into what we call an “open wave”, or trough, as it passes Wednesday morning. Severe storms are possible as the wave passes but on a very limited scale, the SPC has us in a marginal risk for Wednesday. Two factors are working against much severe weather here: the timing puts the storms through in the morning when temperatures are lowest, and the air mass will still be rather dry. Both of these factors limit the potential convective energy, think of it as the available “thunderstorm horsepower”.

The other weather story is a fresh bout of tropical-storm-force winds Tuesday night and through Wednesday. We can expect gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range during this time frame, as with the last wind event two weeks ago. A cold front passes Thursday, the winds ease off and it cools down, but I don’t think it will get cold enough for a freeze, so a rather moderate cooling. The cold front reverses course for the weekend, making for a chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday along with above normal readings for the last weekend of February.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

