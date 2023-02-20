Texoma Local
National Weather Service offering free SKYWARN Storm Spotter class

The National Weather Service (NWS) is offering a free severe weather training class for Grayson...
The National Weather Service (NWS) is offering a free severe weather training class for Grayson County Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Fort Worth is offering a free severe weather training class for Grayson County Tuesday, February 28.

The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Center for Workplace Learning Auditorium at Grayson College, according to a press release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with Grayson County, the press release states.

The press release adds, the class is for anyone with an interest in severe weather, established storm spotters, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. This class is part of the NWS Fort Worth Office’s annual severe weather preparedness campaign. Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule: https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.

According to NWS, this year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the NWS Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.

“By participating in this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather threats,” Meteorologist-in-Charge of the NWS Fort Worth Office Tom Bradshaw said. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free classes to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”

There is no cost to attend the class, and no registration is required.

This class is one of several severe weather training sessions the NWS Fort Worth Office will conduct around the region between January and March 2023, the press release states.

