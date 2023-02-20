Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.(NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a shooting in New Jersey, and the shooter is believed to be among the deceased.

Police in Linden in Union County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found two adults and a juvenile deceased.

Another juvenile was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter “is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.”

The names and ages of the people killed and wounded and other details weren’t immediately released.

Mayor Derek Armstead said “There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.” Armstead asked for prayers, especially for “the child in the hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A SHOOTING IN GRAYSON EARILER THIS EVENING
Victim, suspect identified in Sherman homicide
Callisburg students help 80 year old custodian
Callisburg High School students helping 80 year old custodian retire again
Mazzant became emotional as he read the sentencing but says this decision will protect the...
Former Denison youth leader given maximum sentence for child porn production
Andre Thomas clemency
77 Texas mental health experts write to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for the clemency of death row inmate Andre Thomas
Tyler Ned, 27, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for robbery and firearm-related offenses.
Ardmore man sentenced for robbing 3 people at gunpoint

Latest News

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide