Pontotoc County Jailer in medically induced coma passes away

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County Jailer who was in a medically induced coma after he slipped and fell on ice during the ice storm at the beginning of February died Sunday.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Pontotoc County Detention Officer Kenneth Fowler died on Feb. 19 from injuries he sustained from the fall.

According to Fowler’s sister, Kenny Fowler, he was found laying in the Pontotoc County Justice Center parking lot on Jan. 30.

Fowler hit his head, causing two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture in his skull.

According to the department, Kenneth was employed as a detention officer on April 20, 2018, but more recently oversaw facility maintenance for the Pontotoc County Justice Center.

