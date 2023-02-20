Pottsboro boys’ hoops ends 35-year district drought

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - History made in Pottsboro. After 35 years, the Cardinals boys’ basketball team has reclaimed their district title following a 26-7 campaign which included just one loss in district play this season. Leading them to a historic run, which although is far from being finished, has already etched their place into the Pottsboro record books.

“After the first half of district, we realized man we do have a shot to win the district championship. So, then we started talking about it a little bit, but we still focused on doing the things that we need to do so that we are maximizing our potential and becoming the best that we are capable of becoming,” said Pottsboro head coach Tyler White “So, then I guess when it came down to it, we were in that spot to where we can seal a district championship right here. So, our guys fought for it, and they did it.”

With that, coach White began to really see his team take shape right before the holiday season, after a tough non-conference schedule prepared them for what was to come down the road.

“I felt like, these teams we were playing are really good and we’re playing with them,” said White. “So, I don’t know, that kind of clicked about just before Christmas really when things started coming together and I could just see a difference in our mentality and our level of effort that we were playing with.”

For the players, although they knew they were on the verge of immortality in Pottsboro, they continued to stay the course and press on towards their ultimate goal.

“It was definitely something special, happened like 35 years ago I think, something around there,” said Pottsboro Shooting Guard Braden Driggs. “And once Coach White told us in the locker room before the game that we had a chance to do something special. We kind of stepped it up and we wanted to win that game.”

“It had been a conversation in practice the whole week really. You know, like it’s crazy,” said Pottsboro Shooting Guard Connor Hosch. “35 years and we might be the first, you know, that’s history for the school and just really cool to be a part of. It was awesome, everyone was cheering for us. You know we had a great fan base all year, so it was amazing really.”

Despite winning the first district crown for their program in over three decades. players will mostly remember the journey it took together as a team and not the destination.

“Just having fun as a team, being with all of my friends in the mornings and every morning being up here,” said Driggs. “Then games, you know the home crowd feel and just the rush of adrenaline and it’s just a great feeling. That’s definitely what I’ll remember.”

