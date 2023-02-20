Sherman Animal Services to host low-cost pet vaccine clinic

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There is an opportunity for pet owners to make sure their furry friends are up to date on their vaccinations without breaking the bank.

Sherman Animal Services is offering a low-cost vaccine clinic this Saturday.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 25 and offer rabies vaccinations for free, and other vaccinations at discounted rates.

