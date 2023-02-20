Texoma Local
SOSU gamers have a new home on campus

While the new arena will better serve the competitive teams, all students are welcome to join in on the fun.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University held a ribbon cutting Monday to show off their new Esports arena.

“This is just the scratch of the surface of what this facility is going to be used for now but even in the future as well,” said Steven Harris, SOSU coach.

Prior to their arena in the student union, SOSU’s Esports team practiced and competed in the basement of the Morrison Building– where they quickly grew out of space.

“We have five teams, three varsity teams and two what we would call club teams,” Harris said.

The new arena was a half million dollar project; a vast improvement, says Senior Nick Ratgen, “far and away much better, it actually feels like its made for us, tailored to us,  everything here is really top of the line.”

While the new arena will better serve the competitive teams, all students are welcome to join in on the fun.

“You don’t just have to want to play at the top level but if you just want to have fun and hangout with friends and connect with people, this is a great space to do that in,”  Harris added.

The lobby, which is open to the student body, consists of five pc’s and a console station.

But the biggest attraction to the new arena, “this facility has the best internet I have ever seen and I’ve been to the Arlington Esports arena which is the biggest Esports arena in North America and our internet is better here,” Harris said.

The university hopes this new space will not only recruit future students, but also help with retention of current students.

