Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by man...
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who later escaped then fatally shot himself.(WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GALENA PARK, Texas (AP) - Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who later escaped then fatally shot himself.

No names have been released.

The killings occurred at the home of the gunman’s girlfriend in the Houston suburb of Galena Park at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the girls who were killed were 19, 14 and 13.

The 38-year-old man then attacked the 12-year-old and then told her to run out of the house, Gonzalez said. She grabbed a 1-year-old baby girl and fled.

