Trailblazer in Texoma black history

TEXAS (KXII) - Texas is home cutting horse competitions, and moves made popular 50 years ago by a man from what was Berwyn, Oklahoma still delights crowds today.

The man is Charles “hank” Banks. In 2010 Banks was inducted into the National Multicultural Hall of Fame. News 12 spoke to his son Michael Banks about his father’s legacy.

“He was a trainer and he was a judge. As a trainer he understood what judges wanted to see.,” Michael said. “He was given a compliment once as a judge for his fairness. Remarkable. Correct. And also think of the era.”

”In the 70′s he was riding his horse without any bridle. You can see people with his name on the side of the trailer,” Michael adds.

Banks was the first black man to receive a judges card from the National Appaloosa Horse Club. He also started several clubs - blazing a trail and breaking barriers inside the horse rink and the community.

News 12 salutes unsung hero - Hank Banks.

