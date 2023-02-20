Texoma Local
Volunteers needed for free dental clinic event

This images shows a dental X-ray on a tablet.
A free dental clinic will be taking place in Bonham and volunteers are needed to help with a variety of tasks.(Arizona's Family)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A free dental clinic will be taking place in Bonham and volunteers are needed to help with a variety of tasks.

According to a social media post, the tasks include help with registration, hospitality, supply runners, traffic directors and more. Translators who are fluent in both Spanish and English are especially needed.

The free clinic is coming to Bonham on April 14 through 15. The prescreening event will be on March 31.

To get involved, volunteers must register online at https://tmomvolunteer.org/event/96/.

Community volunteers are needed for the Free Dental Clinic that will be happening in Bonham on April 14-15 and for the...

Posted by Free Dental Care in North Texas on Saturday, February 18, 2023

