Volunteers needed for free dental clinic event
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A free dental clinic will be taking place in Bonham and volunteers are needed to help with a variety of tasks.
According to a social media post, the tasks include help with registration, hospitality, supply runners, traffic directors and more. Translators who are fluent in both Spanish and English are especially needed.
The free clinic is coming to Bonham on April 14 through 15. The prescreening event will be on March 31.
To get involved, volunteers must register online at https://tmomvolunteer.org/event/96/.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.