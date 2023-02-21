A+ Athlete: Alli Kirkpatrick, Bonham

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Alli Kirkpatrick from Bonham High School.

Alli currently holds a GPA of 3.7, which has her ranked 16th in her upcoming graduating class. She’s also a member of the National Honor Society over at Bonham. All in addition to being an active member in her community, volunteering for activities such as Feeding Fannin County and mentoring youth volleyball players.

“Most of the time, Alli was very upbeat,” said Bonham History Teacher Jeff Park. “That to me, her personality is just huge. Obviously, her athletic ability is too, but her personality matches that.”

“I think it’s just a standard I’ve always held myself to. You know, it gets you into college,” said Kirkpatrick. “It gets you scholarships, so I’ve known that since pretty early on with my sister being a collegiate athlete as well.”

Athletically, Alli dominates just as much. Participating as a three-sport athlete for the Lady Purple Warriors. With her main focus coming on the court with Bonham Volleyball. Playing all four years while serving as a three-time team captain, two-time team MVP, and finishing her career at Bonham with over 1900 kills and 1300 digs.

“Alli was a superb leader for us this season,” said Bonham Volleyball head coach Emily Vanderburg. “Leading in basically all categories and she also is a really great teammate because she gets probably more excited for her teammates than herself.”

“Teamwork is one of the big ones, you know?” said Kirkpatrick. “Learning how to work with a team, whether you may like someone or not like someone, just getting past that. Then it’s honestly taught me how to be a good person. Just being able to control my emotions whenever I may feel a certain way.”

