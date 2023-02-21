Texoma Local
City of Bells rescinds boil water notice

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Bells has rescinded the boil water notice that was issued on Monday.

In a press release, the city said their system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

