Gov. Abbott expands ice storm disaster declaration

Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott has expanded the state’s disaster declaration to include additional counties impacted by the ice storm that began in January and continued into early February.

According to a press release, the counties added to the Governor’s disaster declaration are: Anderson, Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Falls, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Red River, Robertson, and Shelby counties.

“As the scope of damages sustained during the recent ice storm becomes clearer, it is important we continue to assist and provide full support to all impacted communities,” Governor Abbott said. “The addition of these counties to our disaster declaration will ensure Texas communities have all resources available to them as they continue to recover from this storm. I thank TDEM and our emergency response partners for working to meet the needs of Texans during this recovery process.”

These counties join Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties, which were included in the Governor’s disaster declaration on February 4. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.

