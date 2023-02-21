Lucas Oil and WinStar announce partnership, new arena opening this fall

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Officials with Lucas Oil Products and WinStar World Casino and Resort announced a partnership that includes the naming rights for WinStar’s new events arena set to open in 2023. The casino-resort’s new 6,500-seat arena will be called Lucas Oil Live.

“We are excited and honored for this partnership with Lucas Oil, and we’re looking forward to the return of live entertainment at WinStar World Casino and Resort in a world-class music venue,” WinStar World Casino and Resort general manager Jack Parkinson said.

According to a social media post, Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort is a 250,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art entertainment venue with a capacity of over 6,500, including dedicated VIP, Club and Suite seating. The venue’s concourse adjoins WinStar’s newly opened, 304-room Spa Tower Hotel and features a new eatery, Session House Gastropub, and two new bars dedicated to concerts. Lucas Oil Live’s amphitheater-style venue gives concertgoers easy access to multiple concessions venues on each level to serve patrons’ needs conveniently. The venue also features a flexible VIP lounge that can be sized to fit the needs of groups for concerts, events and midweek meetings.

Guests can easily access Lucas Oil Live’s concourse three ways: from a new exterior parking lot, through the existing casino/hotel or via a skybridge from a new parking garage with over 1,200 parking spaces. Once inside the venue, guests can navigate to their seats using elevators, stairs or escalators as well as numerous wayfinding digital directories.

Concerts and events will return to WinStar World Casino and Resort this fall with the grand opening of Lucas Oil Live. An event schedule and ticket information will be found on WinStar.com and on WinStar’s social channels soon.

