Morning Storms: A Few May Produce Damaging Wind

High winds will rake Texoma overnight, gusting to 45 mph at times. These will keep us very mild with lows in the lower 60s. An upper-level wave approaches late tonight and we expect a line of thunderstorms to form ahead of it. There’s going to be a lot of wind shear which is favorable for severe storms, but that will be tempered by limited energy due to overnight cooling. The most likely scenario is going to be for a few strong to severe wind gusts within the line as it passes. AN isolated embedded tornado is possible but the odds are very low.

Rain ends and the sun comes out for a windy and mild Wednesday afternoon, it won’t be as warm as Monday and Tuesday but highs should still be well into the 70s, far above normal for late February. Wednesday’s winds continue to be annoying as they will run from the southwest in the 30 to 40 mph range. Finally, the wind ease somewhat by Wednesday night.

A cold front passes Thursday and we begin to get an over-running pattern Friday and Saturday, it’s a classic damp and cool expectation with some chance of rain extending from Friday through Sunday. Warmer winds return for next week as westerly winds return us to sunshine by Monday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.