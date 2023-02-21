New businesses opening in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Businesses are popping up left and right in Durant.

“In recent weeks here, we actually had seven ribbon cuttings that have occurred, four of them just in the last week alone,” said Jeremy Spence, chamber member at the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

Spence added that Durant’s sense of community is what attracts business owners, “that’s very much the overwhelming comment we get from new business owners that are coming to our community is, they like feeling a part of something.”

On Main Street, Parish 1807 Grill, which serves authentic Cajun cuisine is the latest business to open, “they’re from New Orleans, David Franklin is an amazing owner, great cook.”

From gumbo to red beans and rice, Parish 1807 is one of many to call Durant home.

“Very happy to have that cultural diversity and the food diversity in our Main Street area,” Spence said.

And the grill is the only black owned business on Main Street, “makes it really encouraging to celebrate that and share that with other people,” Spence added.

For a splash of style and flare, Miss J and Friends Home Décor said her store has been welcomed with open arms.

“I kind of felt Durant had more opportunities for me as a home decorating store,” owner Patty Janning said.

Janning said the Chamber of Commerce made the move seamless.

“More owners want to try to open up here because we’re here to help, we want you to do well, and we’re here to support you to make sure that happens,” said Spence.

Spence said seeing new business signs popping up above storefronts is a welcome sight and there’s still room for more.

“We have 11 that are set for the next 30 days, so we do have a lot of new businesses coming in and what’s really interesting is that they’re from all different types of industries so it’s been very nice to see the diversity and options that we have.”

