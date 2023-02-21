Texoma Local
Updates on highway construction in Sherman

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Road closures, construction, and heavy traffic.

This has become a norm for Sherman residents.

“So, the construction on 75 that has resulted in the closure of Travis Street, of course, has kind of been our all-collective nightmare as traffic has just been terrible through kind of the middle of Sherman,” Sherman spokesman, Nate Strauch said.

However, some relief is on the way.

“The good news there is that TxDot is targeting middle of march, hopefully to re-open Travis Street and have normal traffic flow resume. So, of course, that will be a major, major improvement in the situation in that area.”

And that hectic intersection of US Highways 75 and 82?

“We have one of the off ramps closed right now as TxDot is working to finish the new off ramp that coming from Eastbound 82 onto Southbound 75,” Strauch said.

Another project making progress in Sherman? Texas Instruments of course.

“By my count, they’ve got a dozen cranes out there right now, which is just unbelievable. The number of people working out there, the number of trucks that are rotating through that facility, they really are stepping on the gas, " Strauch said.

Along with TI, Sherman is also welcoming tech company Global Wafers.

Construction is expected to start this summer.

