Ada man saved by Mercy EMS after massive heart attack

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - February is heart health month, and an Ada man who recently survived a massive heart attack is telling his story of survival.

76-year-old John Hayes told News 12 he felt fine when he first woke up one December morning, but soon after started to feel pressure in his chest.

“You go through the thing, ‘This can’t be happening to me,’ even though you’ve got an elephant on your chest,” Hayes said.

When he called 911, the Mercy EMS team of paramedic Amanda Burris and EMT Tim Hugueley came to the rescue.

Burris said Hayes wanted to walk to the ambulance, but she and Hugueley wouldn’t let him.

“We started getting vitals and recognized immediately that he was having what we would consider a massive heart attack,” Burris said.

“I never looked at the monitor, just talking to the gentleman, talking about coffee trying not to interrupt his coffee that morning,” Hugueley said.

Once he was loaded into the back of the ambulance, Hayes stopped responding.

“We’re talking and just saw him start looking up to the left and stop breathing,” Hugueley said.

Burris said they gave him medicine and did CPR.

“We were fixing to place an airway to get control of his breathing,” Burris said. “And he sat up and began talking to us. I looked at him. I said ‘Well welcome back.’ He said ‘Man, that was really bright.’ I’m like, “Glad you didn’t follow that light.’ We kinda joked about it and he said ‘Well what are you talking about,’ and I said ‘Sir, welcome back.’”

Burris called Hayes a miracle.

“[He’s] the reason on tv when I watch tv shows that I yell at the tv and say “That’s not possible, that doesn’t happen that way when we do this.’ And I said ‘You proved me wrong today.’”

But Hayes said Burris and Hugueley are the miracles.

“They did things that to me is almost superhuman,” Hayes said. “I’ve got pictures of them. I go around showing them off like a newborn baby. They gave me a new lease on life.”

Hayes said people don’t realize how important EMS workers are, so now he’s telling everyone to give them the recognition they deserve.

