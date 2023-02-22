Carter County Health Department fighting rise of syphilis in OK with rapid tests

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Syphilis was nearly eradicated around 2000, but in the past few years Oklahoma has seen a huge rise in cases, including in pregnant mothers.

Cases of congenital syphilis have increased from single digits to 85.

“From 2016 to 2021 we saw a significant increase,” Amber Marr with the Carter County Health Department said. “In 2016 we were looking at about 264, and in 2021 those numbers went to over 1200″

Marr said it’s difficult to know what exactly is leading to the increase in cases of syphilis in Oklahoma, but there are a few factors that increase patients’ risk.

“I could relate it to maybe online dating, the ease of finding partners,” Marr said. “The increase of drug use or sex for drugs or money, things like that.”

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that damages your brain, nerves and other organs.

Since it’s caused by a bacteria called Treponema pallidum, it’s pretty easy to treat. Just a few shots of penicillin will clear many patients up.

But the rise of cases in Oklahoma is worrisome because if a pregnant woman has syphilis, it can be deadly for her baby.

“Long-term complications in the pregnant mom or the baby are significant,” Marr said. “It can lead to blindness deafness seizures, and stillbirth. So they can be pretty extreme.”

Right now in Oklahoma, expectant mothers are tested once for syphilis, but a senate bill introduced this session would add two more required tests- between 28 weeks and 32 weeks and at birth.

Marr said this could be life-changing.

“Post delivery, if that was the earliest you were tested, there will be significant testing on the baby and then treatment,” Marr said. “Treatments for babies, it differs depending on the severity but either IV medication or intramuscular medication.”

The Carter County Health Department recently received a grant for a rapid syphilis test, so it’s even easier to screen people who may have the disease.

They encourage everyone to get tested who is sexually active. And you can get tested confidentially, for free for syphilis and all STDs at the health department.

