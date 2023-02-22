Developers in Denison may have to pay more

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison is making sure its infrastructure can keep up with the development boom.

But, that costs money.

Council members voted on what they’re calling an impact fee, it would require certain developers to help foot the bill.

“Impact fees aren’t a tax, it won’t affect anyone that currently living in the city or developments that are currently on the ground, this is for new development and redevelopment only,” said Fanchon Stearns, Denison’s Engineering Manager.

Denison’s City Council will hold a public hearing about the impact fees, that date has been set for April 3 at City Hall.

