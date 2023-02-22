Texoma Local
Frank Buck Zoo says goodbye to Ginger the Giraffe

Ginger the Giraffe was laid to rest at the Frank Buck Zoo on Tuesday.
Ginger the Giraffe was laid to rest at the Frank Buck Zoo on Tuesday.(Frank Buck Zoo)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - It was a somber Tuesday for the team at the Frank Buck Zoo as they mourn the passing of Ginger the Giraffe.

In a social media post, the zoo announced the giraffe was humanely euthanized due to a chronic illness that had not improved despite aggressive medical management.

Ginger was a 12-year-old reticulated giraffe who had been a part of the Frank Buck Zoo family since 2012, according to the zoo. Her legacy includes two male offspring, including her adult male son, Nzuri, who lives at the Frank Buck Zoo.

The zoo said Ginger will be missed by the team and remembered for her quirky personality, including the way she awkwardly wrapped her tongue around carrots to eat them, the special look that she gave giraffe staff when she felt they weren’t moving fast enough, how she was quick to initiate new members of the tower with a dollop of drool and the way she brought Nzuri into the barn for the staff to bottle feed him - blowing air on the staff as if to thank them.

