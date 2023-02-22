Gainesville Transfer Station reopens

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gainesville Transfer Station is now open for business after closing late January.

According to the City of Gainesville, the transfer station will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers visiting the transfer station will need to enter from the I-35 service road into the new scale house, according to the city. Prior to arriving loads must be tarped to avoid a $35.11 penalty.

The transfer station temporarily closed on Jan. 30 for the construction of the new scale house.

