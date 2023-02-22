Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gainesville Transfer Station reopens

The City of Gainesville Transfer Station is now open for business after closing late January.
The City of Gainesville Transfer Station is now open for business after closing late January.(City of Gainesville)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gainesville Transfer Station is now open for business after closing late January.

According to the City of Gainesville, the transfer station will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers visiting the transfer station will need to enter from the I-35 service road into the new scale house, according to the city. Prior to arriving loads must be tarped to avoid a $35.11 penalty.

The transfer station temporarily closed on Jan. 30 for the construction of the new scale house.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before leaving after dog-sitting for his dad, court records state Mason Craig went back inside...
Affidavit reveals Sherman man killed stepmom with hammer
Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman with a new location at the corner of West...
Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma
Spence said seeing new business signs popping up above storefronts is a welcome sight and...
New businesses opening in Durant

Latest News

Thomas Shawn Dollar, 46, was arrested and charged with child sexual abuse.
Coal Co. man in jail; accused of sexually abusing two children
John Curtis Dhabalt, Jr. is wanted by the Love County Sheriff's Office for failing to comply...
Wanted: registered sex offender fails to comply with Oklahoma law
Sherman High School was placed on "secure" status Wednesday morning.
Sherman High School placed on “secure” status due to possible threat
Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.
Police: Man found dead in car in Sherman parking lot