Howe Volunteer fire Department gets new emergency vehicles after parting ways with private EMS company

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Howe’s Fire department has some new wheels.

“We’ve got the ambulances in, and instead of using private providers, we are planning on budgeting to do this ourselves,” Howe City Administrator, Jeff Stanley said.

After parting ways with private EMS company, Texas Vital Care, last month, city officials made a trip to Pennsylvania to check out emergency vehicles.

“When we got up there and actually got our eyes on the units, they ended up being much better than what we had hoped... and they ended up being, I think, the best fit for the city of Howe and the whole fire department,” Howe Fire Chief, Robert Maniet said.

Howe resident, Roger Alcala agreed and said he’s looking forward to the change.

“Howe is growing. So, everything’s coming little by little, but I think it’s pretty cool. I think it’s exciting,” Alcala said.

However, Stanley said it will take 3- 6 months to get the ambulances up and running.

“There’s lots of supplies that we’ll have to buy. We’ve got to outfit these ambulances. They’re just boxes right now, they don’t have anything in them. Everything from radios all the way to cots, everything that we need for the ambulances, we’re going to have to buy,” Stanley explained.

But once the city gets licensed and units are filled with all the right equipment,

“The citizens are going to be protected 24/7, 365, just like they’ve been with the fire department. but now we add another tool to the toolbox, which is going to be an ALS ambulance,” Maniet said.

Which means faster response times, quicker calls, and better public service.

