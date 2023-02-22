Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(IHOP/Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before leaving after dog-sitting for his dad, court records state Mason Craig went back inside...
Affidavit reveals Sherman man killed stepmom with hammer
Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman with a new location at the corner of West...
Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma
Spence said seeing new business signs popping up above storefronts is a welcome sight and...
New businesses opening in Durant

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. ...
Walmart reports strong sales, but warns of uncertainty moving forward
FILE - Jill Biden, wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, third left, and her granddaughter...
Namibian dancers, president welcome Jill Biden to Africa
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US ‘big mistake’