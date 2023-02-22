Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman.

“We’re just really excited that a successful location here has decided to double down on their success and open another branch,” said Nate Strauch, Sherman’s spokesperson.

The company wants a new location at the corner of West Travis Street and Highway 75.

“It’s a logical place, you have 1417 and 75 come together right there, so it is a logical place for something like the town center development, maybe not that big,” said Strauch.

If approved, the second location will be more than 3,000 square feet with a double drive-thru.

“I think it’ll help out a lot, especially since that one seems to be a little slow at times, and it will help spread things out throughout the city,” said Brussow.

“I think we’ve got enough Whataburger,” said Chase Monday. “I think we could use an In-N-Out burger in this area.”

Strauch said the city doesn’t choose what businesses are interested.

“We really just take applications as they come into us,” said Strauch. We do hear those complaints from people that we need more new, but it’s also good to double down on what we have.”

To some, seeing double is a good thing.

“It would kind of be nice to see another Starbucks on this side of Sherman, so that way, people from like Howe and Van Alstyne don’t have to drive up all the way into Sherman or Anna just to get some Starbucks,” said Brussow.

Most locals News 12 talked to, including off camera, said there’s one thing they’re eager for: a grocery store.

“We definitely need it,” said Monday. “I’d like to see like an H-E-B or something, or maybe even a Costco come on this side of town. I think that would be really beneficial.”

“I know people are always asking about a grocery store on that side of town,” said Strauch. “We definitely think that’s something that’s going to happen in probably within the next two years.”

Strauch said Jack in the Box is also seeking a new building at the same intersection.

“Which, of course, there’s already one around the corner, so that in theory, would replace that,” said Strauch.

Requests from both companies go before the planning and zoning commission Tuesday evening.

