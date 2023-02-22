Marietta students celebrate FFA week with bring a petting zoo to nursing homes

MARIETTA, Okla (KXII) - The FFA Marietta district is a group aiming to provide the next generation with leader who will change the world.

“Its really important for them to be involved within -- not just their community, but within the agriculture industry as well,” said FFA Advisor Kelsi Kamesch, ”Being agriculturalist and know what this industry does for the world. "

On Feb 21, Lake Country Nursing Home residents in Marietta were taught how producing food that goes on the dinner table is hard work.

It’s a lesson presented by Marietta FFA students who are learning the ropes.

Marietta FFA advisor Kelsi Kamesch said for students to actually ‘teach’ what they’ve learned is invaluable, and students like Axel Pierce agree.

FFA member Axel Pierce said being a part of the organization has allowed him to share with his community what he has learned about the agriculture industry.

“It just lets us get out there a little more, and just kind of show the community what we do,” said Pierce, “It just gives a little more of a time to broadcast; Like just puts FFA out there a little better.”

Pierce said that with proper preparation the organization is continuing to make its mark on the community.

“Being a part of a group like this we learn how to be a leader (a)bout everywhere we go,” said Pierce, “Because we do conferences, we go through all kinds of leadership skill training, and we kind of get to go out there, and show people what FFA is; and its still around and its not disappeared yet,” Pierce.

Kamesch said that the students are being taught lessons that can be used outside of the classroom.

“Skills kids can learn in school and take them not just to college but in life in general,” said Kamesch, “Things like that are important just to be a successful human being.”

This FFA group is constantly growing; members calling it on big family. Members encourage anyone interested to join.

“Just go for it,” said Pierce, “I mean it’s very welcoming there’s not many people that are going to try, and shut you down. It’s usually a good group of kids helping you. “

