Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: Man found dead in car in Sherman parking lot

Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.
Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.(file)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.

There is no word on a cause of death, but authorities do not believe foul play was involved.

Sherman Police have not released the man’s name, pending notification of his next of kin.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before leaving after dog-sitting for his dad, court records state Mason Craig went back inside...
Affidavit reveals Sherman man killed stepmom with hammer
Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman with a new location at the corner of West...
Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma
Spence said seeing new business signs popping up above storefronts is a welcome sight and...
New businesses opening in Durant

Latest News

Sherman High School was placed on "secure" status Wednesday morning.
Sherman High School placed on “secure” status due to possible threat
FFA brings the petting zoo to Marietta nursing home
Marietta students celebrate FFA week by bringing petting zoo to nursing homes
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie