Police: Man found dead in car in Sherman parking lot

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.

There is no word on a cause of death, but authorities do not believe foul play was involved.

Sherman Police have not released the man’s name, pending notification of his next of kin.

