Portion of University Blvd. in Durant closes for construction

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant drivers, your route to work may be affected due to Thursday’s closures.

Starting Thursday morning, University Boulevard from Radio Road to University Place will be closed eastbound and reduced to one lane westbound.

Rebecca Carroll, Spokesperson for the City of Durant said, “westbound traffic will be diverted down University Boulevard and then through University Place south so northbound University Place by Lowes will be closed.”

Officers will be on the route Thursday to help divert traffic.

So far no reopening date has been set.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.