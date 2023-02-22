Sherman High School placed on “secure” status due to possible threat

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman High School has been placed on “secure” status after the district received information by phone regarding a possible external threat to the school.

In response, the school was placed on “secure” status, during which the students and staff stay inside the building, all doors are locked, and classes continue as normal.

The school said in a social media post that out of an abundance of caution, police officers are on scene and have secured the campus.

Sherman High School administrators ask that you not go to the school at this time as no one will be allowed in or out of the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

