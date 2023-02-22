Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Many would think movie stars can only be spotted in big cities like Hollywood or New York City, however, there is some right here in Texoma.

The Amazon Prime movie, Outrage (2020), stars two men from Texoma, one from Durant and the other from Denison.

Chaz Taylor is from Durant. He started acting in the 1990s while also traveling as a professional wrestler. In the movie, Outrage, he plays the head of a biker gang.

“I’m living my dream and I’m helping my friends and other people live their dreams,” Taylor said.

Taylor even brought one friend, Danny Edmonds, on to be his co-star.

“‘Do you wanna be in a movie?’, I said absolutely, I would love the opportunity,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds is a Denison High School alumni. In the movie, he plays a Texas lawyer.

“I stepped into something I’ve never ever dreamed I would be doing,” Edmonds said.

This was his first movie, he said he was so shocked he did not even tell his friends.

“Their jaws dropped like, ‘you didn’t tell me you were in this movie,’” Edmonds said, explaining his friend’s reactions.

Edmonds described the movie as an action-packed thriller with accents of comedy. Taylor said watching the film was special.

“We had such a great time and when you have a good time, sometimes you forget everything you did,” Taylor said.

Edmonds plans to continue this new passion and we will see Taylor in a highly anticipated movie series.

“I played a lead bounty hunter in a Star Wars movie that will be out, it’s forecasted to be out in 2025,” Taylor said.

In addition, he will be starring in another movie called The Great Escape which is directed by the same director as Outrage. That movie is set to premiere in Spring 2023.

Along with Texoma’s amazing sunsets, we also have a few new stars.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.