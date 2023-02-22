Wanted: registered sex offender fails to comply with Oklahoma law

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Love County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a registered sex offender who has multiple warrants for failing to comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.

According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, John Curtis Dhabalt, Jr. was initially charged in 2010 for sexual battery, and registered as a sex offender.

Cumberledge said the current location of the offender is unknown.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Dhabalt, Jr., call the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

