Wanted: registered sex offender fails to comply with Oklahoma law


(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Love County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a registered sex offender who has multiple warrants for failing to comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.

According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, John Curtis Dhabalt, Jr. was initially charged in 2010 for sexual battery, and registered as a sex offender.

Cumberledge said the current location of the offender is unknown.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Dhabalt, Jr., call the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

