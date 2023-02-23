Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

80-year-old Madill man holds World Marathon Challenge record

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Dan Little holds the record as the oldest person to complete a World Marathon Challenge.

That’s 7 marathons, in 7 days, on 7 continents.

“Each World Marathon Challenge starts in Antarctica, and it’s always the hardest because it’s always cold. his year it was brutal because we had 40 miles per hour wind all day long,” Dan Little said.

With over 230 marathons under his belt, running in different climates. little says there isn’t really a method to the madness.

“You know, you just build a base, do a lot of running, do a lot of marathons, and there’s really no way to prepare. You just go do it,” Little explained.

And what inspires him to keep going?

The thrill of course.

" It is the intense experience of feeling half dead and exhausted and yet never more alive at the same time for 7 days and 7 nights, “he said.

Little says even the slightest amount of running could improve your health.

“You don’t need to go crazy distances. but if you can work up to 4 miles a day walking or running, it doesn’t matter. you will be getting 85% of the cardiovascular benefit of somebody going 6 miles, 10 miles a marathon without all of the risk of joint problems and orthopedic problems,” Little claimed.

With an office full of medals, Little remains humble.

“I no longer say I run marathons. I say I do marathons, but it’s the same benefit, same fun, same adventure, “ he said.

Little says his next big run will be the Dan Man Challenge at his ranch in April.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before leaving after dog-sitting for his dad, court records state Mason Craig went back inside...
Affidavit reveals Sherman man killed stepmom with hammer
Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman with a new location at the corner of West...
Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma
Spence said seeing new business signs popping up above storefronts is a welcome sight and...
New businesses opening in Durant

Latest News

At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history
Dan Little
Dan Little
Early Saturday morning, Omar Casas noticed two people taking tire rims from the tire shop he...
Thieves targeting businesses in Ardmore
Denison’s City Council will hold a public hearing about the impact fees, that date has been set...
Developers in Denison may have to pay more