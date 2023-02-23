80-year-old Madill man holds World Marathon Challenge record

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Dan Little holds the record as the oldest person to complete a World Marathon Challenge.

That’s 7 marathons, in 7 days, on 7 continents.

“Each World Marathon Challenge starts in Antarctica, and it’s always the hardest because it’s always cold. his year it was brutal because we had 40 miles per hour wind all day long,” Dan Little said.

With over 230 marathons under his belt, running in different climates. little says there isn’t really a method to the madness.

“You know, you just build a base, do a lot of running, do a lot of marathons, and there’s really no way to prepare. You just go do it,” Little explained.

And what inspires him to keep going?

The thrill of course.

" It is the intense experience of feeling half dead and exhausted and yet never more alive at the same time for 7 days and 7 nights, “he said.

Little says even the slightest amount of running could improve your health.

“You don’t need to go crazy distances. but if you can work up to 4 miles a day walking or running, it doesn’t matter. you will be getting 85% of the cardiovascular benefit of somebody going 6 miles, 10 miles a marathon without all of the risk of joint problems and orthopedic problems,” Little claimed.

With an office full of medals, Little remains humble.

“I no longer say I run marathons. I say I do marathons, but it’s the same benefit, same fun, same adventure, “ he said.

Little says his next big run will be the Dan Man Challenge at his ranch in April.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.