Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Swimming next to Jason Conn’s boat at O.H. Ivie Lake near San Angelo last week was one of the biggest bass recorded in Texas’ history.

“I just kept reeling, and I looked underneath my motor, and I kind of saw the one I caught, and I turned over to him and said, ‘look at this fish,’” said Conn. “She just kind of came up and ate my bait, and you know it was all a fight after that.”

Conn reeled in a ShareLunker 642.

“When I saw the fish, and it came in the boat, I didn’t know what it weighed, to be honest with you,” said Conn.

“Dude, that thing might be 15 pounds.”

“I just knew it was the biggest fish that I had ever seen,” said Conn.

Turns out, it’s also one of the biggest fish to ever hit Texas scales.

Texas Parks and Wildlife recorded it as 17.03 pounds.

Oh my god. Dude, this might be the lake record.

The fish was just shy of the state record of 18.18 pounds, making it the eighth-heaviest largemouth bass ever caught in Texas.

“My reaction was just kind of like a blah there for a little while like I was just in like a, you know, I’ve been doing this my entire life fishing for bass,” said Conn. “I do it for a living now, and it’s just an unbelievable experience.”

Conn is donating the fish to the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Toyota ShareLunker program, which is now the sixth-heaviest ShareLunker to join.

“The fish that I caught was stocked here like 12 years ago, I believe, and that’s just an outcome of their program,” said Conn.

The program breeds fish to restock lakes across Texas so more people can enjoy a moment as exciting as Conn’s.

