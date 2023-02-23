Brock returns in McLennan win against Grayson

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Legendary former Grayson head coach Bill Brock returned with his new team to face the Lady Vikings.

Brock is now the head coach at McLennan College after a long run as an assistant coach to Kim Mulkey at Baylor. Brock led Grayson to ten conference titles in his 13 years at the school. He led Grayson to two national tournament appearances and two regional titles. He had a career record of 371-50 at Grayson.

Brock led McLennan to an 81-56 victory upon his return on Wednesday night.

