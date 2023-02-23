Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bryan Co. students show off livestock during 3-day show

The livestock show will end with an auction Monday night where eight college scholarships will...
The livestock show will end with an auction Monday night where eight college scholarships will be awarded.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -4-H and FFA students from all over Bryan County showed off their livestock this week

during the annual Bryan County Junior Livestock Show.

“We started out Tuesday with our goats and then our sheep and then Wednesday we showed our swine,” said Daylin Hash, Bryan Co. Junior Livestock Show President.

Thursday heifers and steers were showcased, “we’ve had about 400 entries overall, over the 3 days,” Hash said.

And it was a big day for Bennington Senior Lilly Martin, “I took a lot of preparation, I fed him, more feed than he probably wanted.”

Lilly takes pride in her calf, Prince Furball, “always clipped him, kept him clean, kept him in a clean pin, it just takes a lot of work to have a show calf.”

After spending countless hours and days training and feeding these animals, the hardest part is saying goodbye.

“We’re probably going to eat him, have a good dinner with him and it’s going to be hard, it’s really going to be hard to eat him but it’s what you got to do, it’s kind of like the circle of life a little bit,” Lilly said.

But that’s not the only lesson they learn from showing livestock.

“You learn how to win, you learn how to lose and do it gracefully and we learn a lot of life lessons from losing. So that’s part of life, hopefully we can learn from that and we go on and make a better person out of those kids,” said Robert Bourne, OSU Bryan County Extension Director.

The livestock show will end with an auction Monday night where eight college scholarships will be awarded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman with a new location at the corner of West...
Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations
Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.
Police: Man found dead in car in Sherman parking lot
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history

Latest News

Adrienne Deturo was arrested for assault and threatening another person with a knife.
Police: woman arrested for threatening person with knife
Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of a statewide street takeover task force on Thursday.
Texas Governor launches statewide task force targeting street takeovers
The HFV Wilson Community Center will be hosting its health resource day to help the community...
HFV Wilson Community Center to host heath resource day
Leon Haratyk, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sexual...
Denison man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse; sentenced to 30 years in prison