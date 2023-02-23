Bryan Co. students show off livestock during 3-day show

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -4-H and FFA students from all over Bryan County showed off their livestock this week

during the annual Bryan County Junior Livestock Show.

“We started out Tuesday with our goats and then our sheep and then Wednesday we showed our swine,” said Daylin Hash, Bryan Co. Junior Livestock Show President.

Thursday heifers and steers were showcased, “we’ve had about 400 entries overall, over the 3 days,” Hash said.

And it was a big day for Bennington Senior Lilly Martin, “I took a lot of preparation, I fed him, more feed than he probably wanted.”

Lilly takes pride in her calf, Prince Furball, “always clipped him, kept him clean, kept him in a clean pin, it just takes a lot of work to have a show calf.”

After spending countless hours and days training and feeding these animals, the hardest part is saying goodbye.

“We’re probably going to eat him, have a good dinner with him and it’s going to be hard, it’s really going to be hard to eat him but it’s what you got to do, it’s kind of like the circle of life a little bit,” Lilly said.

But that’s not the only lesson they learn from showing livestock.

“You learn how to win, you learn how to lose and do it gracefully and we learn a lot of life lessons from losing. So that’s part of life, hopefully we can learn from that and we go on and make a better person out of those kids,” said Robert Bourne, OSU Bryan County Extension Director.

The livestock show will end with an auction Monday night where eight college scholarships will be awarded.

