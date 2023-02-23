Callisburg students raise more than $200k for janitor

CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - A fundraiser put together by three Callisburg High School students for their janitor has far surpassed it’s original goal.

After hearing about Mr. James’ story, the students started a GoFundMe to help him keep up with the cost of living.

As of Feb. 23, the GoFundMe has raised $219k.

The creator of the fund, Greyson Thurman said the donation link will be active until 12 p.m. on Friday.

