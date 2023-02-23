Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her terminally ill husband in a hospital, but then was taken into custody, police said.(Volusia County Division of Corrections via AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – Charges have been reduced for a 76-year-old woman accused of killing her terminally ill husband, according to Volusia County online court records.

Ellen Gilland was arrested in January at the end of a four-hour standoff with police after shooting her 77-year-old husband, Jerry, in the head at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach, authorities said.

According to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, the couple had a plan in the works for weeks before the shooting.

Young explained they decided if Jerry Gilland’s illness took a turn for the worse, “he wanted her to end this.”

“Apparently the goal was for him to do it, but he didn’t have the strength, so she had to carry it out,” Young said.

So they turned to “a murder suicide in which she would kill herself,” the police chief said. “But she decided she couldn’t go through with it.”

Ellen Gilland was initially charged with premeditated first-degree murder with two counts of aggressive assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Court records show that a grand jury indictment issued Wednesday against Ellen Gilland had reduced the charges to assisting self-murder/manslaughter, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

If found guilty, she could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Had Ellen Gilland been indicted and convicted of first-degree murder, she would have faced a mandatory life sentence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman with a new location at the corner of West...
Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations
Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.
Police: Man found dead in car in Sherman parking lot
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history

Latest News

FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
D.C. home to ‘Ugliest Building in America’ as bi-partisan bill aims to diversify federal architectur
D.C. home to ‘Ugliest Building in America’ as bi-partisan bill aims to diversify federal...
D.C. home to ‘Ugliest Building in America’ as bi-partisan bill aims to diversify federal architecture
The Marietta Police Department concluded a several months long investigation last Friday when...
Two arrested after months-long investigation in Love County
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault