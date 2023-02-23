Denison man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse; sentenced to 30 years in prison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse.

According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Leon Wesley Haratyk, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The press release states that the crime is considered “super aggravated,” therefore, Haratyk is not eligible for parole or early release, resulting in him being required to serve the entire 30-year sentence.

Haratyk will have to register as a sex offender for life and a lifetime protective order will be ordered for the victim.

In May 2022, the Denison Police Department responded to a call from the Department of Family and Protective Services regarding an outcry of sexual abuse of a child. A forensic interview was arranged for the victim and the victim named Haratyk as the offender.

According to a press release, the assault took place at Haratyk’s home when the child was in his care. Haratyk admitted to multiple acts of child sexual abuse, watching child pornography for many years, and possessing material on his cell phone and a hard drive.

Haratyk’s wife, Alyssa Haratyk, was alleged to have participated in the sexual abuse. She faces similar charges.

