Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say

A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
By Autumn Pitchure
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAW PAW, Mich. (WWMT) – A Michigan firefighter is dead after being electrocuted by a fallen power line Wednesday.

Authorities said the Paw Paw firefighter was identified as 28-year-old Ethan Quillen. They said he came into contact with the downed power line around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Michigan State Police said Quillen had done nothing wrong when he died but had been standing nearby a power line when a branch fell.

The Paw Paw fire chief said the 28-year-old had been with the department since 2019 and that he was a devoted father and firefighter.

According to the National Fire Academy, Quillen ranked as a lieutenant.

Thousands of power lines were down across the state Wednesday as a result of heavy freezing rain on utility lines.

Responding fire crews worked to clear out fallen trees and branches and help restore power to homes.

Copyright 2023 WWMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman with a new location at the corner of West...
Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations
Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.
Police: Man found dead in car in Sherman parking lot
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history

Latest News

FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
D.C. home to ‘Ugliest Building in America’ as bi-partisan bill aims to diversify federal architectur
D.C. home to ‘Ugliest Building in America’ as bi-partisan bill aims to diversify federal...
D.C. home to ‘Ugliest Building in America’ as bi-partisan bill aims to diversify federal architecture
The Marietta Police Department concluded a several months long investigation last Friday when...
Two arrested after months-long investigation in Love County
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault