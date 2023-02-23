Gray And Chilly Skies, Chance of Rain Fri-Sat

TA dry and gusty flow of chilly Canadian air kept most spots in the 40s today despite a decent dose of sunshine, look for mostly clear and cold this evening with clouds increasing by morning. Lows will run just a couple of clicks above freezing. Winds are forecast in the 10 to 15 mph range from the north.

Friday sees lots of clouds and some chance of rain, but rain chances will tend to favor late-day and into Friday night, so we’re just going 30% for the daylight hours Friday. It’s going to be a cold day with highs in the 40s. Saturday continues the cool pattern with a higher chance for rain at 50%. Maximum temperatures will top out in the 50s, not as chilly as Friday but still quite cool.

Thursday’s cold front returns northward as a warm front on Sunday, leading to a surge in temperatures with Sunday’s high projected to be in the 70s. There will be a small chance of a daytime shower or thunderstorm Sunday, but the “main event” comes in the Sunday night time frame as an upper trough brings a high chance of thunderstorms, a few of them could be severe.

Sunny and mild weather moves in behind this departing system for the last two days of February on Monday and Tuesday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

