Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter sends five more student-athletes to college ranks

Gunter sends five athletes to college ranks
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter is sending five more student-athletes to the college ranks after a huge signing day to celebrate the next step for these Tigers.

Three Tigers football players signed to play college football. Star running back Ethan Sloan will make the move to Central Missouri to play college after a tremendous run at Gunter. Mason Peacock is headed to Mary-Hardin Baylor to play football down in Belton and Jack St. Clair signs to play at Eastern Oregon.

The signings kept rolling in for the Gunter Tigers. Golf standout Nathan Nelson is headed to Howard Payne to take his swings on the course. Nelson has been a terrific athlete for Gunter, but ultimately chose golf. Star pitcher Issac Villanueva signed his letter to play baseball at Dallas Christian.

A total of five student athletes made their decisions official at the signing ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before leaving after dog-sitting for his dad, court records state Mason Craig went back inside...
Affidavit reveals Sherman man killed stepmom with hammer
Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman with a new location at the corner of West...
Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.
Police: Man found dead in car in Sherman parking lot
Spence said seeing new business signs popping up above storefronts is a welcome sight and...
New businesses opening in Durant

Latest News

Bells Helgren signs with Ouachita Baptist for track
Bells track standout Helgren signs with Ouachita Bapitst
Bells Helgren signs with Ouachita Baptist for track
Bells Helgren signs with Ouachita Baptist for track
Gunter sends five athletes to college ranks
Gunter sends five athletes to college ranks
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)