Gunter sends five more student-athletes to college ranks

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter is sending five more student-athletes to the college ranks after a huge signing day to celebrate the next step for these Tigers.

Three Tigers football players signed to play college football. Star running back Ethan Sloan will make the move to Central Missouri to play college after a tremendous run at Gunter. Mason Peacock is headed to Mary-Hardin Baylor to play football down in Belton and Jack St. Clair signs to play at Eastern Oregon.

The signings kept rolling in for the Gunter Tigers. Golf standout Nathan Nelson is headed to Howard Payne to take his swings on the course. Nelson has been a terrific athlete for Gunter, but ultimately chose golf. Star pitcher Issac Villanueva signed his letter to play baseball at Dallas Christian.

A total of five student athletes made their decisions official at the signing ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.