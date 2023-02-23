HFV Wilson Community Center to host heath resource day

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The HFV Wilson Community Center will be hosting its health resource day to help the community learn more about their local healthcare resources.

According to a social media post, the event will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Refreshments and food boxes will be provided, and there will also be a chance to win a door prize every 30 minutes.

For those looking for more tangible assistance, Medicaid sign-ups, flu shots, and COVID-19 vaccines will all be available.

Healthcare partners at the resource day will include:

Ardmore Behavioral Health Collaborative

Carter County Health Department

Food and Resource Center of South Central Oklahoma

Good Shepherd Community Clinic, Inc.

Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma

Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers

Mercy

Don't forget! HFV Wilson Community Center's Health Resource Day is THIS SATURDAY! - HFV cares about the health of... Posted by HFV Wilson Community Center on Monday, February 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.