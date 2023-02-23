HFV Wilson Community Center to host heath resource day
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The HFV Wilson Community Center will be hosting its health resource day to help the community learn more about their local healthcare resources.
According to a social media post, the event will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Refreshments and food boxes will be provided, and there will also be a chance to win a door prize every 30 minutes.
For those looking for more tangible assistance, Medicaid sign-ups, flu shots, and COVID-19 vaccines will all be available.
Healthcare partners at the resource day will include:
- Ardmore Behavioral Health Collaborative
- Carter County Health Department
- Food and Resource Center of South Central Oklahoma
- Good Shepherd Community Clinic, Inc.
- Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma
- Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers
- Mercy
