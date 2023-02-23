Texoma Local
HFV Wilson Community Center to host heath resource day

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The HFV Wilson Community Center will be hosting its health resource day to help the community learn more about their local healthcare resources.

According to a social media post, the event will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Refreshments and food boxes will be provided, and there will also be a chance to win a door prize every 30 minutes.

For those looking for more tangible assistance, Medicaid sign-ups, flu shots, and COVID-19 vaccines will all be available.

Healthcare partners at the resource day will include:

  • Ardmore Behavioral Health Collaborative
  • Carter County Health Department
  • Food and Resource Center of South Central Oklahoma
  • Good Shepherd Community Clinic, Inc.
  • Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma
  • Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers
  • Mercy

Don't forget! HFV Wilson Community Center's Health Resource Day is THIS SATURDAY! - HFV cares about the health of...

Posted by HFV Wilson Community Center on Monday, February 20, 2023

