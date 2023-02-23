Texoma Local
Law enforcement join forces to help save snake bite victim with antivenom

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helped save a snake bite victim with antivenom from a zoo. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities crossed state lines to help save a person after they got bitten by a venomous snake.

IU Health in Indiana said they called the Ohio State Highway Patrol with an urgent request to pick up antivenom from the Toledo Zoo and get it to the state line.

WOIO reports an Ohio trooper hurried to the zoo and got the antivenom from a staff member who placed it in a cooler with ice packs and frozen vegetables to help hold the temperature.

Dash camera video from the department showed the trooper using his sirens to quickly get to the state border and pass the antivenom to a deputy from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana.

That deputy then worked with Indiana State Police to rush the antivenom to IU Health.

The patient was reportedly saved thanks to the teamwork of those involved in October 2022. This week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol shared the video of the heroic actions from that day.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

