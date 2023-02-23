Texoma Local
Man falls asleep at wheel, flown to hospital

An Ardmore man was flown to the hospital after falling asleep and driving into a creek.
An Ardmore man was flown to the hospital after falling asleep and driving into a creek.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was flown to the hospital after falling asleep and driving into a creek.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Brandon Webb, 32, was driving east on State Highway 53 when he fell asleep and veered off the road into a creek.

OHP said it happened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning approximately two miles east and one mile south of Fox in Carter County.

Webb was flown to Medical City Plano in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

