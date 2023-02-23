Man falls asleep at wheel, flown to hospital

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was flown to the hospital after falling asleep and driving into a creek.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Brandon Webb, 32, was driving east on State Highway 53 when he fell asleep and veered off the road into a creek.

OHP said it happened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning approximately two miles east and one mile south of Fox in Carter County.

Webb was flown to Medical City Plano in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

