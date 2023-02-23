Man pleads guilty to deadly conduct after firing gun at suspected vandals

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man attempting to stop people who vandalized his vehicle plead guilty Monday to charges of deadly conduct for firing a gun.

Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said in August 20, 2020 Joe Kelly chased and shot at a vehicle speeding away from his residence located in the 800 block of West Fischer Street, after the occupants of the vehicle vandalized his car.

Police arrested Kelley for deadly conduct. He was sentenced to six years.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.