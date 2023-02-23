Texoma Local
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring

By Erin Pellet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Signs of life returned to the Midway Mall today. The 660,000-square-foot property was once the crown jewel of Grayson County, but today only a few stores remain.

The Lead Service Technician of MillionAire, Michael Sipe, said most of the air conditioning units are no longer working.

“There’s 110 units and there’s 10% that’s working,” Sipe said.

Sipe said they are under contract to replace all of the units for the next three to five years.

“We just put seven on the roof and it’s going to last us a couple months,” Sipe said.

He said replacing units is time-consuming, taking a full day per unit. However, he was not sure what this upgrade means for the building.

“I can’t say what the units are being used for or what the building is being used for, but we’re just here doing the work,” Sipe said.

In April, Ted Filer, the CEO of Mustard Street Management, told News 12 the plan is to transform the mall into a climate-controlled storage facility in the back and new retail in the front.

Stanley Campbell with Scharff Crane said the new HVAC units will power the hallways of the building.

Supply chain delays and expensive repairs have led to setbacks making the renovations take longer than expected.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

