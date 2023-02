SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for threatening another person with a knife.

According to Sgt. Brett Mullen of the Sherman Police Department, Adrienne Deturo assaulted her roommate and then threatened them with a knife.

Deturo is in the Grayson County Jail with more than $30,000 in bonds.

