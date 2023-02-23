Texoma Local
Ringling coach placed on paid administrative leave after harassment allegations

Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has been bullying kids for years.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma high school football coach students accused of abusing and bullying his players last week has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Parents took their concerns about harassment to the Ringling school board, saying Phillip Koons treated his players harshly, made them do up downs naked, called them derogatory names, and using homophobic and racial remarks to players.

Koons is head football coach and principal at Ringling High School.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters placed Kooks on paid administrative leave.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education said it’s working with investigators to address these allegations.

The NAACP Oklahoma State Conference called for a formal civil rights investigation into Koons’ treatment of his players.

https://www.kxii.com/2023/02/15/students-accuse-ringling-football-coach-abuse-bullying/

